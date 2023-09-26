CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion senior standout Taylor Kuhn broke the program record for career goals as the Golden Flashes rolled past Garfield 9-0 on Tuesday night.

She finished the game with five goals and two assists. Her career goal total currently sits at 101. Kuhn also owns the Champion career record for assists with 40.

Grayson Knoske scored a pair of goals and two assists for Champion in the win. Maylee Nadaud and Mia Nadaud each tallied a goal and an assist.

With the win, Champion improves to 12-0 overall on the season.