CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion and South Range softball teams picked up regional softball semifinal victories on Wednesday at the Willig Softball Complex in Canton.

The Golden Flashes edged Keystone 1-0, while the Raiders rallied to defeat Triway 4-3.

Champion’s Addie Warzala provided the only offense needed with a solo home run in the second inning.

Gabby Gradishar piled up 16 strikeouts for the Golden Flashes in the circle to secure the win.

South Range’s Anna Aey hit a two-run homer to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh inning, giving the Raiders a 4-2 advantage.

Samantha Susany also added an RBI single in the win for South Range.

South Range will meet Champion in the Division III Regional Final on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Willig Softball Complex in Canton.