Champion & South Range meet in Sweet 16 in Cuyahoga Falls tomorrow

Izzy Lamparty is averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Raiders

Emma Gumont led Champion with 38 points in their last outing

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – This Wednesday, two area schools – Champion and South Range – will compete for the opportunity to play for the Cuyahoga Falls Regional Championship in Division III on Saturday afternoon.

2020 OHSAA Division III Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

March 4, 2020 at 6:15 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School

Champion (21-4) vs. South Range (19-6)

Game Notes

-Champion topped Garrettsville Garfield, 59-44, to win the Cortland District on Saturday. Emma Gumont scored a game-high 38 points for the Golden Flashes. The win gave Champion their second consecutive district crown. Last year, Champion defeated LaBrae – 56-27 – in the district title tilt.

-The Golden Flashes are seeking their first trip to the Final Four since 1976.

-During the regular season, junior Emma Gumont led the team in scoring with a 17.5 scoring average. Her classmate Brooke Whitt also scored in double-figures with 10 points per contest while leading the team in rebounds with a 9.7 average. Ava Howell and Savannah Dodrill scored 8.1 and 8.0 points per outing respectively. Dodrill led the team in assists with a 4.2 average.

-South Range advanced to the Regionals by virtue of their 48-32 win over Crestview at Struthers. Lexi Giles paced the Raiders with 16. Gabby and Izzy Lamparty rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 and 11 points respectively.

-South Range are seeking their first final four appearance.

-A pair of underclassmen have paced the Lady Raiders in scoring with junior Izzy Lamparty leading the way with 16.5 points and sophomore Lexi Giles has tallied 12.3 points per contest. Lamparty is averaging nearly a double-double with her 9.3 boards per outing. Freshman Gabby Lamparty has put together a stat line of 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals to contribute towards South Range’s success.

Winner to play either #4 Elyria Catholic or Tuslaw on Saturday at 1:30 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School