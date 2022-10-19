WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion High School volleyball team picked up a win in the Division III Sectional Semifinals over Liberty 3-2 Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

During the match, sophomore Kennedy Caldwell became the Golden Flashes’ single-season kills leader.

On the night, she had 23 kills, needing just 19 to set the record.

For Liberty, Lexi Muck had a team-high 18 kills while Mia Parker added 10 and Demi Watson had 8.

Hanan Alhmeed had 30 digs to lead the Leopards.

With the win, Champion advances to play Kirtland on Saturday in the sectional semifinals.