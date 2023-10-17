CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion softball standout Gabby Gradishar will continue her academic and athletic career at Penn State University.

The Flashes junior made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

As a sophomore last season, Gradishar led the Flashes with a .629 batting average with 18 home runs and 59 runs scored. She also recorded 17 wins as a starting pitcher with 249 strikeouts and a 0.94 ERA.

Gradishar helped lead Champion to 25 wins and the Division III District Championship.

The Penn State softball team was 31-16 last season and 11-11 in the Big Ten. Gradishar chose the Nittany Lions over Ohio State and Michigan State.