Champion registers win #12; Bayus scores 17

Sports

Southeast will play at Champion on Tuesday

Champion Golden Flashes high school basketball

Champion won 3 of their last 4 to finish the year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion features a quartet of players who scored double-digits in their 80-57 win over Mineral Ridge. Abe Bayus paced the Golden Flashes with 17 points. Nick Stahlman added 15 and Chase Lindsey scored 13. Austin Willforth rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points. The Flashes, as a team, sank 11 three-pointers.

The Rams closed out the regular season with 9 straight losses. Anthony Ragazzine tallied 21 points for Mineral Ridge. Miles Culp scored 14 points. Ridge (8-14) will play host to Jefferson on Tuesday in the playoff opener.

Champion (12-10) welcomes Southeast on Tuesday. If the Flashes get by the Pirates – they’ll meet Pymatuning Valley on Friday.

