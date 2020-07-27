Champion puts hold on athletic and band activities until August

Champion High School Superintendent John Grabowski announced that sports and band activities will be postponed until August 3rd

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion High School is postponing all athletic and band-related activities until August 3, according to Superintendent John Grabowski.

In a statement released Sunday, Grabowski says that a member of the girls soccer team and band has been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Grabowski says the move is out of an “abundance of caution”.

The contact period for fall sports is scheduled to begin August 1st.