Champion puts hold on athletic and band activities until August

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion High School is postponing all athletic and band-related activities until August 3, according to Superintendent John Grabowski.

In a statement released Sunday, Grabowski says that a member of the girls soccer team and band has been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Grabowski says the move is out of an “abundance of caution”.

The contact period for fall sports is scheduled to begin August 1st.

