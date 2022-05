CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion’s Hunter Haines tossed a no-hitter as the Golden Flashes blanked LaBrae 5-0 on Tuesday.

Haines struck out a total of eight batters in the win, keeping the Vikings at bay the entire game.

Kale Klingeman and Carson Fife each drove in a pair of runs for the Golden Flashes. Micah Nolan also had an RBI in the win for Champion.

With the win, Champion improves to 11-6 overall on the season and 8-1 in league play.