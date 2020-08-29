Champion overcomes early deficit to outlast Crestview

Champion rallied from an early 9-0 deficit to top Crestview 20-17 Friday night in week one of the high school football season.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion trailed by 9 entering the second quarter before posting a 20-17 come from behind victory over Crestview at home. The Golden Flashes got back at the Rebels after last October’s 35-0 loss.

Crestview opened the contest by scoring the game’s first 9-points. Then, Joe Fell led Champion back by scoring a pair of second quarter touchdowns to take the lead at halftime (14-9).

After falling behind in the third quarter (17-14), Champion’s senior running back Austin Willforth ran in the eventual game-winner (20-17).

The Rebels’ last chance to tie or take the lead was upended by Willforth’s game-saving interception to give the Golden Flashes their first season opening win since 2016.

Champion’s Fell raced for 82 yards on 9 rushes. Keegan McDermott and Willforth were able to gain 36 and 30 yards respectively.

For the Rebels, Anthony Cusick threw for 101 yards. Ethan Powell led the way on the ground with 50 yards on 15 carries.

SCORING CHART

Champion, 20-17 (F)

First Quarter

Cr -William Hardenbrook, 42-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusick (Cr 6-0)

Cr – Brandon Yanssens, FG (Cr 9-0)

Second Quarter

Ch – Joe Fell, 4-yard TD run (Cr 9-7)

Ch – Joe Fell, 26-yard TD run (Ch 14-9)

Third Quarter

Cr – William Hardenbrook, 9-yard TD run (Cr 17-14)

Ch – Austin Willforth, 2-yard TD run (Ch 20-17)

Next week, Crestview will compete in their home opener against the Campbell Memorial Red Devils.

The Golden Flashes are scheduled to meet Southeast in Ravenna on Friday.

Stats provided by Jim Fitzgerald (Crestview)

Upcoming Schedule

Crestview

Sept. 4 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 11 – LaBrae

Sept. 18 – at East Liverpool

Champion

Sept. 4 – at Southeast

Sept. 11 – Liberty

Sept. 18 – at LaBrae