CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion native Randy Gradishar was one of 12 candidates in the seniors category that has moved one step closer to induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced the complete list on Thursday. The Hall’s Seniors Committee trimmed a list of 31 semifinalists to these former players: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Gradishar, a 1970 graduate of Champion High School, was the centerpiece of the Broncos’ “Orange Crush Defense.”

He played all 10 seasons as a linebacker in Denver, reaching the Pro Bowl seven times.

The former Denver standout was originally selected with the No. 14 overall pick by the Broncos in 1974 out of Ohio State.

Gradishar played three seasons with the Buckeyes, leading The Ohio State University to a pair of Big Ten titles.

He earned consensus All-American honors in 1972 and 1973. He likewise finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1973.

In addition, 12 coach/contributor semifinalists also moved one step closer to Canton. They include Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.