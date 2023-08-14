WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Champion High School:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – Champion Tournament
Aug. 21 – at Windham
Aug. 23 – at Southington Chalker
Aug. 24 – at Brookfield
Aug. 28 – at Poland
Aug. 29 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Aug. 31 – LaBrae
Sept. 5 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 7 – Crestview
Sept. 12 – at Liberty
Sept. 13 – Niles
Sept. 14 – Newton Falls
Sept. 19 – Brookfield
Sept. 21 – Garrettsville Garfield
Sept. 26 – at LaBrae
Sept. 28 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 30 – Champion Tournament
Oct. 3 – at Crestview
Oct. 5 – Liberty
Oct. 10 – at Newton Falls
Champion High School
Nickname: The Golden Flashes
Colors: Purple and Gold
School address: 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483
