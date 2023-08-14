WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Champion High School:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – Champion Tournament

Aug. 21 – at Windham

Aug. 23 – at Southington Chalker

Aug. 24 – at Brookfield

Aug. 28 – at Poland

Aug. 29 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Aug. 31 – LaBrae

Sept. 5 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 7 – Crestview

Sept. 12 – at Liberty

Sept. 13 – Niles

Sept. 14 – Newton Falls

Sept. 19 – Brookfield

Sept. 21 – Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 26 – at LaBrae

Sept. 28 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 30 – Champion Tournament

Oct. 3 – at Crestview

Oct. 5 – Liberty

Oct. 10 – at Newton Falls

Champion High School

Nickname: The Golden Flashes

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address: 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

