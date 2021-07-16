Champion High School Soccer Schedule

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion High School has released its boys’ and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – at Mathews

• Aug. 24 – at Crestview

• Aug. 26 – Niles

• Aug. 28 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 31 – LaBrae

• Sept. 2 – Lakeview

• Sept. 7 – at United

• Sept. 9 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 14 – Jackson-Milton

• Sept. 18 – at Girard

• Sept. 21 – at Newton Falls

• Sept. 28 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 30 – at Mineral Ridge

• Oct. 5 – Campbell Memorial

• Oct. 7 – Harding

• Oct. 12 – Brookfield

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 23 – at Rootstown

• Aug. 26 – at Brookfield

• Aug. 28 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 30 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 1 – at Newton Falls

• Sept. 8 – Springfield

• Sept. 13 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 15 – at Grand Valley

• Sept. 20 – at Crestview

• Sept. 22 – Brookfield

• Sept. 27 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 29 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 30 – at Badger

• Oct. 4 – at Springfield

• Oct. 6 – Waterloo

• Oct. 13 – Crestview

Champion High School

Nickname – The Golden Flashes

Colors – Purple and Gold

School address – 5976 Mahoning Ave., Warren, OH 44483

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Champion Local Schools website.