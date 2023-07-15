WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Flashes’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 11 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 23 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Aug. 24 – Lakeview

• Aug. 28 – at Newton Falls

• Aug. 30 – Springfield

• Sept. 6 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 11 – Liberty

• Sept. 13 – Crestview

• Sept. 18 – Brookfield

• Sept. 20 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 25 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 27 – at Springfield

• Oct. 2 – Waterloo

• Oct. 4 – at Liberty

• Oct. 5 – Berkshire

• Oct. 9 – at Crestview

• Oct. 11 – at Brookfield

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 11 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 17 – at Columbiana

• Aug. 21 – Niles

• Aug. 24 – Lakeview

• Aug. 29 – Girard

• Aug. 31 – Harding

• Sept. 6 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 13 – Crestview

• Sept. 18 – Brookfield

• Sept. 20 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 25 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 27 – at Campbell Memorial

• Sept. 28 – at United

• Oct. 2 – Mineral Ridge

• Oct. 4 – at Liberty

• Oct. 9 – at Jackson-Milton

• Oct. 11 – LaBrae

Champion High School

Nickname: The Golden Flashes

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address: 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

Stadium location: 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

