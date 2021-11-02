Champion High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls’ basketball program has been a consistent winner for the past five seasons.
The Golden Flashes have posted 91 wins during that stretch (2016-21) and would’ve most likely been quite a few more if it wasn’t for the pandemic-shortened season last year.
The Golden Flashes graduated their top two scorers — Emma Gumont and Brooke Whitt — who each averaged double-digit points and hauled down more than six rebounds per game.
Coach Michael Cole returns three of his top five scorers from a year ago including senior Ava Howell (8.8 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.4 rpg).
“We welcome back four players with a great amount of varsity experience,” Cole said. “Ava [Howell], Mady Jones, Lordina Didrill and Bella Meyers all return. We’ll be looking to mix in our younger players who have also been successful with our veterans.”
Coach Cole indicated, “Last year’s JV team lost one game and our incoming freshmen never lost a junior high game.”
Ava Howell has scored over 120 points in each of the last two seasons and made 50 free throws in each of her sophomore and junior years.
The season tips off in Cortland at Lakeview on November 27.
“We expect to compete for the league and our district titles [this year],” Cole said.
Champion Golden Flashes
Head Coach: Michael Cole
2020-21 Record: 10-6
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 46.8
Scoring Defense: 44.9
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Emma Gumont – 12.7
Rebounding: Brooke Whitt – 9.2
Assists: Ava Howell – 3.4
Steals: Emma Gumont – 2.8
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 27 – at Lakeview
Nov. 29 – at Niles
Dec. 6 – Warren JFK
Dec. 9 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 13 – at Crestview
Dec. 16 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 20 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 22 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament
Dec. 23 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament
Jan. 3 – Brookfield
Jan. 6 – at LaBrae
Jan. 10 – Liberty
Jan. 13 – Newton Falls
Jan. 15 – at Bristol
Jan. 18 – Poland
Jan. 20 – Crestview
Jan. 24 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 27 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 31 – at Brookfield
Feb. 3 – LaBrae
Feb. 7 – at Liberty
Feb. 12 – Waterloo