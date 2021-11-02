Champion High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls’ basketball program has been a consistent winner for the past five seasons.

The Golden Flashes have posted 91 wins during that stretch (2016-21) and would’ve most likely been quite a few more if it wasn’t for the pandemic-shortened season last year.

The Golden Flashes graduated their top two scorers — Emma Gumont and Brooke Whitt — who each averaged double-digit points and hauled down more than six rebounds per game.

Coach Michael Cole returns three of his top five scorers from a year ago including senior Ava Howell (8.8 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.4 rpg).

“We welcome back four players with a great amount of varsity experience,” Cole said. “Ava [Howell], Mady Jones, Lordina Didrill and Bella Meyers all return. We’ll be looking to mix in our younger players who have also been successful with our veterans.”

Coach Cole indicated, “Last year’s JV team lost one game and our incoming freshmen never lost a junior high game.”

Ava Howell has scored over 120 points in each of the last two seasons and made 50 free throws in each of her sophomore and junior years.

The season tips off in Cortland at Lakeview on November 27.

“We expect to compete for the league and our district titles [this year],” Cole said.

Champion Golden Flashes

Head Coach: Michael Cole

2020-21 Record: 10-6

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 46.8

Scoring Defense: 44.9

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Emma Gumont – 12.7

Rebounding: Brooke Whitt – 9.2

Assists: Ava Howell – 3.4

Steals: Emma Gumont – 2.8

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Lakeview

Nov. 29 – at Niles

Dec. 6 – Warren JFK

Dec. 9 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 13 – at Crestview

Dec. 16 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 20 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 22 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Dec. 23 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Jan. 3 – Brookfield

Jan. 6 – at LaBrae

Jan. 10 – Liberty

Jan. 13 – Newton Falls

Jan. 15 – at Bristol

Jan. 18 – Poland

Jan. 20 – Crestview

Jan. 24 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 27 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 31 – at Brookfield

Feb. 3 – LaBrae

Feb. 7 – at Liberty

Feb. 12 – Waterloo