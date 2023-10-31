BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion took out Norwayne in the Division III girls soccer regional semifinals 3-1 at Boardman High School.

View highlights from the win in the video above.

The school’s all-time leader in goals Taylor Kuhn led the Flashes with two goals and one assist, while Grayson Knoske registered one each.

Along with that, freshman Maylee Nadaud also picked up an assist in the win.

Champion stays unbeaten and improves to 21-0 on the season. They will play the winner of Berlin Hiland/Manchester in the regional final at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Tallmadge High School.