CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion graduate and former Denver Broncos standout Randy Gradishar was one of three seniors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

He is joined as a semifinalist by former Bears’ defensive tackle Steve McMichael and former standout wide receiver Art Powell, who played in three professional football leagues.

All three have advanced to the final step in the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 50-person selection committee will consider all three, along with 15 Modern-era players and a coach/contributor, at a meeting early in 2024.

Each of the seniors finalists would be elected to the Hall by receiving at least 80% approval in the up-or-down balloting at that meeting.

Gradishar, a 1970 graduate of Champion High School, was the centerpiece of the Broncos’ “Orange Crush Defense.”

He played for the Broncos from 1974-1983, and was named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

In eleven seasons in the NFL, Gradishar never missed a game, playing in 151 contests overall. During his career, he piled up 20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. He also helped the Broncos reach Super Bowl XII.

Gradishar was a two-time first-team All Pro, and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Former Steelers head coach Buddy Parker was previously named a finalist in the coach/contributor category earlier this month.