LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Champion grad Michael Turner will continue his Major League Baseball dreams as he was selected 281st overall (9th round) by the Chicago White Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft.

He had a fantastic senior season at Arkansas, hitting .323 with nine home runs, 17 doubles and 53 RBIs.

Turner recorded 10 hits during the College World Series, which tied an Arkansas school record.

He was named to the All-Tournament team and was named MVP of the Stillwater Regional during the CWS.

In 2017, Turner helped lead the Champion baseball program to the first state title in program history.