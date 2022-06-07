YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion grad and Arkansas catcher Michael Turner was named the Most Valuable Player of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA College Baseball Tournament Tuesday night.

Turner helped lead the Razorbacks to a Regional Final win over Oklahoma State 7-3 on Tuesday.

In the top of the ninth inning, Turner hit a two-out, two RBI double which extended Arkansas’ lead to 7-3.

In four games of Regional play, Turner hit a whooping .444 with two home runs and a team leading 11 RBIs.

This season, the former Golden Flash is hitting .310 with nine home runs and 48 RBIs.

Now, Turner and Arkansas advance to play North Carolina in the Super Regionals with the first game of a best of three series coming on Saturday at 11AM.