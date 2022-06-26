YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion grad and Arkansas standout catcher Michael Turner was named to the 2022 College World Series All-Tournament team.

Turner recorded 10 hits during the College World Series which tied an Arkansas school record.

On the year, the former Golden Flash hit .323 with nine home runs, 17 doubles and 53 RBIs.

Turner was named MVP of the Stillwater Regional during the CWS.

He is supposed to play in the MLB Draft League with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers but since the Razorbacks went deep into the postseason, he could opt to rest prior to the MLB Draft in July.

Turner is one of 11 players on the All-Tournament Team and only player from Arkansas.