CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WKBN) – Champion grad Michael Turner and the Arkansas baseball team are heading to the College World Series after topping North Carolina 4-3 in the Super Regionals on Sunday.

The Razorbacks won the best-of-three series 2-0.

Turner had another solid evening going 2 for 4 with two singles.

Arkansas was down 3-2 heading to the bottom of the ninth but Braydon Webb brought home the tying run on a fielders choice.

Then, Brady Slavens singled to right to bring the game-winning run home to secure the win.

Arkansas advances to the College World Series for the 11th time.

This season, Turner is batting over .310 and was named MVP of the Regional Round last week.