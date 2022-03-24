WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last May, Champion was edged by South Range in the Leavittsburg District Final (6-5).

The Golden Flashes lost a quartet of standouts – Emma Gumont (.461 BA, 8 HR, 46 RBIs; 2.92 ERA, 10-6), Lauren Fife (.435 BA, 37 Rs), Cassidy Shaffer (.591 BA, 11 HR, 37 RBIs; 2.62 ERA, 9-2) and Brooke Whitt (.388 BA, 30 Rs) – to graduation which will leave big shoes to fill this season.

“I have faith in Abigail Meadors on the mound,” indicates coach Cheryl Weaver. “She did very well in her role last year.”

Weaver also noted, “Addi Warzala is a good, smart catcher who works hard behind the plate. She also hits well. Madison Ziegler hits the ball hard and she has the strongest arm on the team which is great in the outfield. I feel Morgan Davis will shine in the outfield. We still have sure-handed Bella Meyer at shortstop. Tayler Fuller was wonderfully consistent defensively and offensively last season.”

Meyer, as a freshman, last year batted .484 on 46 of her 95 at bats. She led the team with 15 doubles and 50 runs batted in. Fuller hit for a .318 average and drove in 29 runs.

The Golden Flashes will open the 2022 season with a matchup with Massillon Perry on Saturday, March 26.

Champion Golden Flashes’ Softball Preview

2021 Record: 19-8 (12-0), 1st place MVAC Grey Tier

2021 Post-Season Finish: Lost in the District Final to South Range, 6-5

Coach: Cheryl Weaver

Key Returnees

Seniors – Tayler Fuller (P/3B), Mady Jones (1B), Olivia Zigarovich (2B/OF). Juniors – Morgan Davis (P/LF), Abigal Meadors (P/1B), Savannah Tvaroch (2B/OF), Madison Ziegler (CF/3B). Sophomore – Bella Meyer (SS).

Newcomers

Sophomore – Olivia Gray (OF). Freshmen – Adalynn Box (OF), Hailey Householder (OF/C/3B), Gabby Gradishar (out with injury), Payton Jackson (OF), Addi Warzala (C).

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .371

Earned Run Average: 2.78

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – Massillon Perry

Mar. 29 – Ursuline

Mar. 31 – Brookfield

Apr. 2 – Madison

Apr. 4 – Newton Falls

Apr. 5 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 6 – at Chardon

Apr. 7 – at LaBrae

Apr. 9 – at Western Reserve

Apr. 11 – Garfield

Apr. 12 – at Garfield

Apr. 15 – LaBrae

Apr. 16 – Berkshire

Apr. 18 – Lakeview

Apr. 21 – Girard

Apr. 22 – at Brookfield

Apr. 26 – Campbell Memorial (DH)

Apr. 28 – Perry

May 2 – Crestview

May 3 – at Crestview

May 6 – at Erie McDowell

May 7 – Boardman

May 12 – Liberty

May 13 – at Liberty