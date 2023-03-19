WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion won 14 games a year ago but was ousted in its playoff opener against Rootstown (10-6) to close out the season earlier than was expected.
This year, the Golden Flashes will seek a better outcome.
Champion’s legendary coach Cheryl Weaver said, “We expect an exciting season. The strength of our team will be their desire to win and play as a team.”
Morgan Davis led the returnees a year ago by batting .442 (23-52) and hurling an earned run average of 2.12 (4-2, 29.2 IP). Bella Meyer compiled a .400 batting average (24-60) as well as Hailey Householder and Addie Warzala, who each hit for a .396 average. Abigail Meadors accumulated a .344 average last year as a junior (11-32).
The Flashes begin 2023 with a matchup at North Royalton on Saturday, March 25.
Champion Golden Flashes Softball Preview
2022 Record: 14-4
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Rootstown (10-6) in Sectional Final
Coach: Cheryl Weaver
Key Returnees
Morgan Davis, Senior
Abigail Meadors, Senior
Savannah Tvaroch, Senior
Madison Ziegler, Senior
Olivia Gray, Junior
Bella Meyer, Junior
Gabby Gradishar, Sophomore
Hailey Householder, Sophomore
Addie Warzala, Sophomore
Maddison Sylvester, Freshman
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – at North Royalton
Mar. 29 – at Newton Falls
Mar. 30 – Newton Falls
Mar. 31 – Field
Apr. 1 – at Perry
Apr. 3 -LaBrae
Apr. 4 – at LaBrae
Apr. 6 – at Ursuline
Apr. 8 – at Hoover
Apr. 10 – at Garfield
Apr. 11 – Garfield
Apr. 13 – at Brookfield
Apr. 14 – Brookfield
Apr. 17 – at Liberty
Apr. 18 – Liberty
Apr. 20 – at Canfield
Apr. 24 – at Campbell Memorial
Apr. 26 – at Girard
Apr. 28 – at Fitch
Apr. 29 – vs. Whitmer (at North Ridgeville)
Apr. 29 – vs. Evergreen (at North Ridgeville)
May 1 – Crestview
May 2 – at Crestview
May 4 – Boardman