WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion won 14 games a year ago but was ousted in its playoff opener against Rootstown (10-6) to close out the season earlier than was expected.

This year, the Golden Flashes will seek a better outcome.

Champion’s legendary coach Cheryl Weaver said, “We expect an exciting season. The strength of our team will be their desire to win and play as a team.”

Morgan Davis led the returnees a year ago by batting .442 (23-52) and hurling an earned run average of 2.12 (4-2, 29.2 IP). Bella Meyer compiled a .400 batting average (24-60) as well as Hailey Householder and Addie Warzala, who each hit for a .396 average. Abigail Meadors accumulated a .344 average last year as a junior (11-32).

The Flashes begin 2023 with a matchup at North Royalton on Saturday, March 25.

Champion Golden Flashes Softball Preview

2022 Record: 14-4

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Rootstown (10-6) in Sectional Final

Coach: Cheryl Weaver

Key Returnees

Morgan Davis, Senior

Abigail Meadors, Senior

Savannah Tvaroch, Senior

Madison Ziegler, Senior

Olivia Gray, Junior

Bella Meyer, Junior

Gabby Gradishar, Sophomore

Hailey Householder, Sophomore

Addie Warzala, Sophomore

Maddison Sylvester, Freshman

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at North Royalton

Mar. 29 – at Newton Falls

Mar. 30 – Newton Falls

Mar. 31 – Field

Apr. 1 – at Perry

Apr. 3 -LaBrae

Apr. 4 – at LaBrae

Apr. 6 – at Ursuline

Apr. 8 – at Hoover

Apr. 10 – at Garfield

Apr. 11 – Garfield

Apr. 13 – at Brookfield

Apr. 14 – Brookfield

Apr. 17 – at Liberty

Apr. 18 – Liberty

Apr. 20 – at Canfield

Apr. 24 – at Campbell Memorial

Apr. 26 – at Girard

Apr. 28 – at Fitch

Apr. 29 – vs. Whitmer (at North Ridgeville)

Apr. 29 – vs. Evergreen (at North Ridgeville)

May 1 – Crestview

May 2 – at Crestview

May 4 – Boardman