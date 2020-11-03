Champion girls seeking more success in the MVAC this winter

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.

Champion Golden Flashes

Coach: Michael Cole

2019-20 Record: 21-5 (11-1, AAC Blue)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Emma Gumont and Brooke Whitt. Juniors – Ava Howell

…The defending All-American Conference Blue Tier champions will now make their way into the MVAC. The Golden Flashes have won at least 20 games in each of the past four seasons and have won the District crown in back-to-back years. “We return our top three scorers,” points out coach Cole. “Combine that with an 18-win junior varsity team and a 1-loss 8th grade league championship freshmen group. We expect to challenge for a league title and a district crown.”

Emma Gumont and Brooke Whitt are two returning seniors who will be looked upon to lead the Lady Flashes. Gumont finished with a 17.7 scoring average while Whitt was a double-double machine closing out her junior year by averaging 10.8 points and 9.8 boards. “This season, we want to lower our turnovers per game,” indicates Cole. “Twelve or less is our goal. Keep up the defensive intensity. Last season, we forced 27 turnovers a game. We also want to improve our outside shooting. Those are the keys.”

2019-20 AAC Blue Standings

Champion – 11-1 (21-5)

Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)

Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)

Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)

LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)

Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)

Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)

2020-21 Schedule

Champion

Nov. 28 – Lakeview

Nov. 30 – Struthers

Dec. 2 – at Howland

Dec. 5 – at McDonald

Dec. 7 – Harding

Dec. 9 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 14 – at Crestview

Dec. 21 – at Liberty

Jan. 2 – Bristol

Jan. 4 – LaBrae

Jan. 7 – at Brookfield

Jan. 9 – at Niles

Jan. 11 – Newton Falls

Jan. 14 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 21 – Crestview

Jan. 23 – at Poland

Jan. 25 – TBD

Jan. 28 – Liberty

Feb. 1 – at LaBrae

Feb. 4 – Brookfield

Feb. 8 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 11 – at Campbell Memorial