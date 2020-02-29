Champion gets back at Py Valley for early-season loss; set for Districts

Champion will meet Garrettsville Garfield in the District Semifinal

ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – On December 17, Champion fell to Pymatuning Valley – 62-53. Tonight, Champion advanced past the Lakers – 52-35 – as the Golden Flashes move on to face Garrettsville Garfield (20-3) on Monday at Harding.

Abe Bayus led Champion with 14 points. Nick Stahlman also finished in double-figures with 10 points.

The Golden Flashes (14-10) outscored Py Valley – 37-24 – over the course of the last three quarters.

Pymatuning Valley drops to 18-5 as Jonah Wilkerson was the lone Laker to score double-digits with 10. Py Valley began the season with an 8-1 mark. They closed out the regular season by winning 8 of their last 9.