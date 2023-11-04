TALLMADGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion girls soccer unbeaten season came to an end after a 3-2 loss to Manchester 3-2 in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

Champion senior Mia Nadaud registered two goals in the game for the Flashes. The first came on a penalty kick in the first half, while the second came on a free-kick in the second half.

For Manchester, Gina Tipton and Katie Norris scored goals, with the third coming off an own goal on a corner kick.

Champion’s season ends with a 21-1 record after riding a 21-game win streak into the regional final.