CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team fell to Garfield 68-51 in the Division III district final Saturday at Lakeview.

Watch the video above for game highlights.

Champion’s Ava Howell lead all scorers with 19. Isabella Meyer finished with 14 points.

Jenna Smith finished with 13 points for Garfield.

Champion finishes the season as district runner-ups with an 18-6 record.