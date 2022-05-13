WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion earned at least a share of the MVAC Grey Tier with their 2-0 victory over Crestview.

Nate Holt tossed a complete game shutout by striking out six Rebels.

Offensively, the Golden Flashes were led by Micah Nolan’s two hits. Jack O’Shaughnessy (double) and Hunter Haines each had a hit as well.

Champion (13-6) will now prepare for their post-season opener against the winner of United and Berkshire on Wednesday.

Crestview’s Carter Blakeman didn’t permit an earned run (two runs) in six innings of work. He struck out 10 batters. Matthew Strank and Ethan Feezle each had two hits apiece.

The Rebels will be matched against the winner of Springfield and Liberty on Thursday in the Division III playoffs.

There’s a chance that the two schools could meet in the district semifinal.