Champion duo shines as Trumbull wins Bill Sferra Classic

Sophie Howell and Allison Smith helped the Trumbull side beat Mahoning 6-2 in the All Star game for top Valley seniors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It wasn’t the season they were hoping for, but Valley softball standouts had one last chance to suit up Wednesday in the 17th annual Bill Sferra Softball Classic.

The top seniors from Mahoning and Trumbull counties squared off in an All Star Game at Liberty Township Park in front of several hundred spectators.

There was social distancing but for the most part, it felt like a regular night at the park.

The Trumbull side, led by Champion seniors Allison Smith (Ohio State) and Sophie Howell (Youngstown State), came away with a 6-2 victory in a nine-inning game.

“Sometimes it’s too fun, it’s hard to focus,” Smith said. “You’re just out there playing with your friends. But obviously, it’s a good sign that everything is opening up and we’re getting back to normal.”

Smith registered five strikeouts in three innings of work with one walk, while Howell was also strong from the circle. Howell added two hits, along with an RBI sac fly that scored Hubbard’s Jackie Adler. Lena Wallace from Mathews also had two hits for Trumbull.

“I was a little bit rusty going out there but I just told myself, just go out there and have fun,” Adler said. “Especially because I played with all these girls over the summers. It was just such a fun time. It was so nice they put this together.”

The Mahoning side tried to mount a late rally in the final two innings but ultimately fell short. Poland’s Brooke Bobbey tallied a home run and a double for her squad.

“This was a lot of fun,” said Caitlin Perry from Cardinal Mooney. “I’ve been looking forward ever since they told us about it. I got to be back out there with some of my high school teammates for one last time. It’s nice to see everybody out here healthy and to see all the fans. There’s a lot of people that came here today for us and our families and friends. It just really means a lot to all of us.”