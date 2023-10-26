NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion’s Taylor Kuhn scored the go-ahead goal with under 30 seconds left as the Golden Flashes topped Poland 2-1 in the Division III District Championship at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.

It is Champion’s fifth girls soccer district title in program history.

Trailing 1-0 with 6:28 left in regulation, Champion’s Grayson Knoske scored to tie the game at 1.

Poland opened the scoring in the first half on an Elliana Thompson goal.

With the win, Champion advances to face Norwayne in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Boardman High School.