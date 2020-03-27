Champion boys basketball recent leaders

Austin Willforth led the team in rebounding and scoring each of the last two years
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A look back at team leaders from recent history in the Champion basketball program:
Boys Basketball Leaders
Champion Golden Flashes
Scoring
2019-20: Abe Bayus, 14.2
2018-19: Joe Abramovich, 17.3
2017-18: Drake Batcho, 21.6
2016-17: Lucas Nasonti, 22.5
2015-16: Lucas Nasonti, 18.1
2014-15: Lucas Nasonti, 16.5
2013-14: Lucas Nasonti, 12.9
2012-13: Clay Hall, 12.2
Rebounding
2019-20: Austin Willforth, 8.2
2018-19: Austin Willforth, 7.2
2017-18: Drake Batcho, 10.6
2016-17: Drake Batcho, 8.2
2015-16: Drake Batcho, 7.1
2014-15: Brandon Allen, 6.1
2013-14: Chris Miller & Michael Turner, 4.3
2012-13: Clay Hall, 6.6
Assists
2019-20: Austin Willforth, 3.4
2018-19: Chase Wheelock, 4.4
2017-18: Chase Wheelock, 5.0
2016-17: Michael Turner, 2.9
2015-16: Lucas Nasonti, 2.2
2014-15: Lucas Nasonti, 3.5
2013-14: Nick Mackey, 2.4
2012-13: Chris Miller & Nick Mackey, 1.5
Three-Point Percentage (w/ 35 attempts)
2019-20: Luke Zigarovich, 37.6% (32-85)
2018-19: Chase Lindsay & Nick Stahlman, 38.9%
2017-18: Chase Wheelock, 39.1% (45-115)
2016-17: Noah Bayus, 41.9% (18-43)
2015-16: Zach Lindsay, 44.2% (23-52)
2014-15: Chris Miller, 39.4% (63-160)
2013-14: Lucas Nasonti, 30.2% (32-106)
2012-13: Chris Miller, 49.2% (32-65)
Free Throw Percentage (w/ 50 attempts)
2019-20: Nick Stahlman, 66.0% (62-94)
2018-19: Joe Abramovich, 66.1% (76-115)
2017-18: Joe Abramovich, 71.4% (45-63)
2016-17: Michael Turner, 76.6% (59-77)
2015-16: Eric Karafa, 88.2% (45-51)
2014-15: Chris Miller, 79.4% (54-68)
2013-14: Michael Turner, 70.7% (41-58)
2012-13: Chris Miller, 85.4% (82-96)