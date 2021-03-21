Champion baseball’s back; experienced group gets to play on their new field

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2019, the Golden Flashes reached the Division III Niles District Championship before falling to Edgewood (10-5). Champion finished with a winning percentage of 73.7% and earned the top seed in the district.
Coach Rick Yauger says, “We hope to be playing our best at the end of season. We’re hoping to be in the mix for what will be a very competitive league. Got to be focused in, ready to compete on every pitch.”
The Golden Flashes return four seniors — Adam Fisher (1B), Aaron Ellsworth (RHP), Zach Bickel (LHP) and Brandon Dykes (OF) — along with a pair of juniors in Nathan Holt (RHP) and Jack O’Shaughnessy (RHP). Getting their first crack at the varsity level will be Tyler Skaggs (C/RHP) and Joe Fell (INF/OF).
“We’re all so happy and thankful to be able to get back on the field,” Yauger states. “We’ll also finally get to play on our new field.”
Champion Golden Flashes baseball preview
Head Coach: Rick Yauger
2019 Record: 14-5
2021 Schedule
May 27 – Warren JFK
Mar. 31 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 1 – Newton Falls
Apr. 5 – LaBrae
Apr. 6 – at LaBrae
Apr. 8 – Lakeview
Apr. 10 – at Harding
Apr. 16 – at Canfield
Apr. 17 – at Boardman
Apr. 19 – at Liberty
Apr. 20 – Liberty
Apr. 22 – Campbell Memorial
Apr. 23 – at Campbell Memorial
Apr. 24 – Marlington
Apr. 26 – at Crestview
Apr. 27 – Crestview
May 3 – Brookfield
May 4 – at Brookfield
May 7 – Boardman
May 8 – at Howland
May 10 – Harding