Champion baseball’s back; experienced group gets to play on their new field

Champion closed out their 2019 season with the top seed in the Niles District

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2019, the Golden Flashes reached the Division III Niles District Championship before falling to Edgewood (10-5). Champion finished with a winning percentage of 73.7% and earned the top seed in the district.

Coach Rick Yauger says, “We hope to be playing our best at the end of season. We’re hoping to be in the mix for what will be a very competitive league. Got to be focused in, ready to compete on every pitch.”

The Golden Flashes return four seniors — Adam Fisher (1B), Aaron Ellsworth (RHP), Zach Bickel (LHP) and Brandon Dykes (OF) — along with a pair of juniors in Nathan Holt (RHP) and Jack O’Shaughnessy (RHP). Getting their first crack at the varsity level will be Tyler Skaggs (C/RHP) and Joe Fell (INF/OF).

“We’re all so happy and thankful to be able to get back on the field,” Yauger states. “We’ll also finally get to play on our new field.”

Champion Golden Flashes baseball preview

Head Coach: Rick Yauger

2019 Record: 14-5

2021 Schedule

May 27 – Warren JFK

Mar. 31 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 1 – Newton Falls

Apr. 5 – LaBrae

Apr. 6 – at LaBrae

Apr. 8 – Lakeview

Apr. 10 – at Harding

Apr. 16 – at Canfield

Apr. 17 – at Boardman

Apr. 19 – at Liberty

Apr. 20 – Liberty

Apr. 22 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 23 – at Campbell Memorial

Apr. 24 – Marlington

Apr. 26 – at Crestview

Apr. 27 – Crestview

May 3 – Brookfield

May 4 – at Brookfield

May 7 – Boardman

May 8 – at Howland

May 10 – Harding