Champion avoids upset bid in Campbell

Champion (7-1) will host Crestview in week nine

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion brought a 6-1 record into week eight Friday night, holding onto the sixth spot in Region 17.

The Flashes barely escaped Campbell with a victory, winning 30-29.

The Red Devils pulled to within a point late in the game and opted to for two and the win but it didn’t pan out.

