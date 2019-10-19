LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Champion avoids upset bid in Campbell

Sports

Champion (7-1) will host Crestview in week nine

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Champion Golden Flashes High School Football

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion brought a 6-1 record into week eight Friday night, holding onto the sixth spot in Region 17.

The Flashes barely escaped Campbell with a victory, winning 30-29.

The Red Devils pulled to within a point late in the game and opted to for two and the win but it didn’t pan out.

Champion (7-1) will host Crestview in week nine.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com