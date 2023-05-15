WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion topped Waterloo, 12-2, in their playoff opener. The Golden Flashes have now won their last four matchups.

Carter Boggs, Carson Fife and Tyler Skaggs each had two hits for the Golden Flashes. Boggs had a double and Skaggs collected a triple. Five players scored twice (Micah Nolan, Joey Fell, Skaggs, Fife and Brett Channell).

Fife went five innings, striking out six and allowing just a single earned run.

Next up for Champion is the sectional championship at Jackson-Milton on Wednesday.