Champagne wishes: Lakeview’s Steiner and Illinois softball team take European tour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It didn’t take long for Lakeview grad Avrey Steiner to make a big impression in the Big 10.

Steiner won the starting job at 2nd base as a freshman and started the last 44 games of the season for the University of Illinois.

She hit .276 and scored 15 runs, helping lead the Illini to 33 wins and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Steiner has now taken her talent overseas. In an effort to expand the game, the University of Illinois sent the entire softball team to Europe.

They held a youth clinic in Amsterdam, played softball in London and spent three days training in Paris with a quick stop in Belgium.

