Chalker wrestler makes school history at state tournament

MARION, Ohio (WKBN) – Southington Chalker Sophomore Landen Duncan made school history last weekend, placing fourth in the 113-pound weight class at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Marion Harding High School.

He is the first wrestler in school history to place at the state tournament, and he is the only Wildcat student-athlete to currently compete in the sport.

This season, he posted an overall record of 20-8, placing first at sectionals and second at districts.

His freshman year, he placed second at both sectionals and districts. However, the 2020 OHSAA state tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.