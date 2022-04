SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Freshman Sam Strock tossed a one-hit shutout in Chalker’s 10-0 win over Windham. Strock struck out four and permitted just one base runner on board by a walk. She also had a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in a pair of runs from her leadoff spot.

Mia Russomanno, Livia Rhodes and Nicole Piecuch all had two hits for the Lady Cats as well.

Chalker won their fourth game in a row to improve to 7-2.

Thursday, the Lady Cats will face Bristol on the road.