SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Chalker’s softball team has won eight games in a row after their 11-0 victory over Lordstown.

Abby Grimm homered and tripled for the Wildcats. Gabriella Nieves collected a pair of doubles. Morgan Strock, Tatum Hudak and Kylee Iser all had two hits.

Hudak tossed a five-inning, two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Chalker will play at Pymatuning Valley on Monday.