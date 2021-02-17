Chalker posts road-league win; 11 Wildcats score

Jordan Keller led the 'Cats with 16 points

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven Wildcats scored in Chalker’s 61-17 win over Bloomfield on Wednesday.

Jordan Keller led all players with 16 for Chalker. Derek Sherwood added 14 and Garrett Anderson was able to finish with 11.

The Wildcats return to action on Thursday against Badger.

Chalker will visit St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday in the sectional semifinal. The winner will play Bristol.

Harry Houser scored 11 points for the Cardinals.

Bloomfield is set to meet McDonald next Tuesday in their playoff opener.