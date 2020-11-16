Chalker girls under Coach Woods look for continuous improvement

Southington Wildcats
Coach: Brian Woods
2019-20 record: 4-19 (4-12, NAC)
Returning starters: Seniors – Nancy Wolfe and Aleeyah Pack. Junior – Livia Rhodes. Sophomore – Mia Russomanno.
Brian Woods begins his first year as the Chalker Lady Cats’ head coach.
“We’re very happy to be on the court during this pandemic,” Woods said. “The players have been looking forward to competing. Every day will be about learning from mistakes. What we lack in depth and size will have to be made up in basketball knowledge. It’s not how big we are, it’s how big we play.”
Southington returns four starters, including Nancy Wolfe and Aleeyah Pack – both seniors. Junior Livia Rhodes and sophomore Mia Russomanno are also back. Expected to make an impact this year will be senior Morgan Brook and sophomore Bella Woods.
“I just want to see continuous improvement, teamwork and trust. Success is hard and takes time,” Coach Woods said.
2020-21 Schedule
Southington
Nov. 24 – Berkshire
Nov. 30 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 2 – Warren JFK
Dec. 3 – Windham
Dec. 7 – at Badger
Dec. 10 – Bristol
Dec. 14 – Lordstown
Dec. 17 – at Maplewood
Dec. 19 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 23 – at Chaney
Dec. 28 – Leetonia
Jan. 4 – at Mathews
Jan. 7 – St. John
Jan. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 14 – at Windham
Jan. 21 – Badger
Jan. 25 – at Bristol
Jan. 28 – at Lordstown
Feb. 1 – Maplewood
Feb. 4 – at Fairport Harding
Feb. 8 – Mathews
