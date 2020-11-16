Chalker girls under Coach Woods look for continuous improvement

Brian Woods begins his first year at the helm of the Chalker girls program

Southington Wildcats

Coach: Brian Woods

2019-20 record: 4-19 (4-12, NAC)

Returning starters: Seniors – Nancy Wolfe and Aleeyah Pack. Junior – Livia Rhodes. Sophomore – Mia Russomanno.

Brian Woods begins his first year as the Chalker Lady Cats’ head coach.

“We’re very happy to be on the court during this pandemic,” Woods said. “The players have been looking forward to competing. Every day will be about learning from mistakes. What we lack in depth and size will have to be made up in basketball knowledge. It’s not how big we are, it’s how big we play.”

Southington returns four starters, including Nancy Wolfe and Aleeyah Pack – both seniors. Junior Livia Rhodes and sophomore Mia Russomanno are also back. Expected to make an impact this year will be senior Morgan Brook and sophomore Bella Woods.

“I just want to see continuous improvement, teamwork and trust. Success is hard and takes time,” Coach Woods said.

2020-21 Schedule

Southington

Nov. 24 – Berkshire

Nov. 30 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 2 – Warren JFK

Dec. 3 – Windham

Dec. 7 – at Badger

Dec. 10 – Bristol

Dec. 14 – Lordstown

Dec. 17 – at Maplewood

Dec. 19 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 23 – at Chaney

Dec. 28 – Leetonia

Jan. 4 – at Mathews

Jan. 7 – St. John

Jan. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 14 – at Windham

Jan. 21 – Badger

Jan. 25 – at Bristol

Jan. 28 – at Lordstown

Feb. 1 – Maplewood

Feb. 4 – at Fairport Harding

Feb. 8 – Mathews