SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in 22 years, the Chalker Wildcats softball team will compete in regionals.

In 2001, Chalker shut out Bedford Chanel (11-0) to advance to the Division 4 Region 13 Championship game where they fell to Loudonville.

The Wildcats held off Western Reserve to post a 5-4 victory in the District Final.

“I’m very proud of our girls,” said coach Rich Hudak. “We’re a young team that works hard day-in and day-out. Our success starts in the off-season so when we get the chance to play in these tournament games we’re prepared. [We’ve] continued to talk to our team about enjoying the moment, be proud of what you’ve accomplished and where we’re from, don’t settle to just get this far and most of all have fun.”

The Wildcats feature four batters who are hitting above .440 – Gabby Nieves (.576 BA, 4 HRs, 11 2Bs, 22 RBIs), Abby Grimm (.510 BA, 2 HRs, 27 RBIs), Morgan Strock (.469 BA, 6 2Bs, 18 RBIs) and Tatum Hudak (.444 BA, 8 2Bs, 19 RBIs).

Tatum Hudak has posted a .142 ERA in 59 1/3 innings of work while striking out 107 batters and securing 9 wins.

Chalker’s opponent is Gibsonburg (18-6), who’s won 11 of its last 12.

In their district championship, Jenna Bloomfield belted an RBI single in the sixth inning to give the Bears their eventual 4-3 victory and to advance to the regional round.

[Gibsonburg] is a very good team led by their pitcher Bloomfield,” states Hudak. “Our preparation is just like any other game we’ve played. We’ll play our game and do our thing and not get ahead of ourselves.”

On Wednesday (at 5 p.m.), the Wildcats will meet the Bears from Roehm Athletic Complex in Berea for the opportunity to play for the regional championship.