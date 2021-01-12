Chalker garners win #1; Sherwood nets 17

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Chalker garners their first victory of the season as the Wildcats cruised to a 59-35 win over St. John.
Derek Sherwood led all players with 17 points. Jordan Keller added 14 while Chayse Harris had 13.
Chalker (1-3) returns to action tomorrow for a road trip to Cortland to play Maplewood.
Dan Miller and Lucas Wychock each scored 6 for the Heralds.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Olympic gold medalist seen in crowd at Capitol storming, reports say
- Cleveland’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day parade officially canceled
- Josiah Colt, man seen hanging from Senate balcony, turns himself in
- Supporters rejoice over installation of new bishop of Youngstown Diocese
- HIGHLIGHTS: McDonald sinks Springfield at the buzzer to remain unbeaten