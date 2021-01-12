Chalker garners win #1; Sherwood nets 17

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Chalker garners their first victory of the season as the Wildcats cruised to a 59-35 win over St. John.

Derek Sherwood led all players with 17 points. Jordan Keller added 14 while Chayse Harris had 13.

Chalker (1-3) returns to action tomorrow for a road trip to Cortland to play Maplewood.

Dan Miller and Lucas Wychock each scored 6 for the Heralds.

