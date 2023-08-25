AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A successful two-point conversion on the final score of the game capped a stunning comeback for Central Valley (PA) to defeat Austintown Fitch 36-35 Friday night.

The Falcons led by two scores, 35-21 with just over eight minutes left to go but two Warriors scores in the final minutes, including an 80+ yard touchdown, moved Fitch to an 0-2 start to the season.

DJ Williams led the way with three touchdowns in the game for the Falcons.

After falling behind 7-0, Davion Pritchard returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to put the Falcons on the board.

Williams and Deon’Dray Richard both found the end zone in the first half to give Fitch a 20-7 lead going into halftime.

Following a Warriors touchdown, Williams added his second score of the game to give the Falcons a 27-14 lead.

Williams added a third touchdown and Fitch led 35-28 in the fourth quarter before Central Valley went on a stunning run to win the game.

Austintown Fitch (0-2) will visit GlenOak in week three.