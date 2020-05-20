Cene Park in Struthers looking to safely host summer baseball

Class B Baseball could begin in June with strict health and safety protocols required for players, coaches and fans

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a quiet spring with no high school baseball, Bob Cene Park could soon be a busy place once again.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently announced that non-contact sports could return on May 26. That gives more than 500 local Class B players a chance to take the field, playing a shortened season beginning in June.

That includes 18U, 16U and 14U age groups.

“We were waiting to see what the protocols were, handed down from the governor. We were actually pleased to see that they were a little bit more lenient than I expected,” said Scott Ruark, president of the Youngstown Class B League.

Health and safety protocols will be strictly enforced throughout the ballpark. There will not be a limit to the number of spectators, but social distancing of at least six feet will be mandatory.

Plus, wearing facial coverings will be required for all coaches, players and spectators alike, in order to be allowed to enter the complex.

“Anytime anyone is at Bob Cene Park this year will have a mask on, unless they are one of nine players on the field, or the kid up at bat,” Ruark said. “I don’t know how the kids are gonna feel about wearing masks when it’s 90 degrees, but it’s just something that will have to be done.”

Ruark says policing these protocols will be difficult, but will start with the coaches. Strict rules that players must follow include no spitting, chewing of gum, or sharing equipment.

“The number-one thing is safety,” Ruark emphasized. “We’re not gonna change that just for them to go play baseball. But, on the other side of that, what a great feeling it would be to be outside, where you’re getting your vitamin D, and you’re helping different things, and you’re feeling better, and it makes people feel better.”

A conference call with officials from all teams in the league will take place on Thursday. If all goes well, the season would begin in June.

The slate would include 18 games and playoffs and would conclude around July 31.