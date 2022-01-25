(WKBN)- CBS announced that the NFL Divisional Round playoff games garnered record numbers.

CBS announced in a press release that Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was the most watched television program on any network since Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers last season.

The release also stated that the Bills-Chiefs game was the most-watched Divisional Playoff Game in five years. Sunday’s game averaged 42.736 million viewers and peaked with 51.697 million viewers.

The release stated that the Bills-Chiefs game was the most streamed Non-Super Bowl of all time.

In the same release, CBS announced that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans was the most watched Saturday game in six years, as it averaged 30.752 million viewers.

Kansas City will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3 p.m. on WKBN (CBS). The San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the NFC Championship game on Fox Youngstown (FOX).

The winners of those two games will square off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.