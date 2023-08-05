Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ veteran guard Ricky Rubio announced on Saturday that he is taking a break from his professional basketball career to focus on his mental health.

He released the following statement via the Spanish Basketball Federation:

“I have decided to stop y professional activity to take care of my mental health. Today, Family makes more sense than ever…I ask to respect my privacy to be able to face these moments and to be able to give more information when the time is right.”

Rubio was supposed to play for Spain in the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month.

The 32-year old played in 33 games for the Cavaliers last season as he worked his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2021.

Last season, he averaged just 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for Cleveland.

The former No. 5 overall pick was traded by Minnesota to Cleveland in 2021, then later dealt to Indiana in 2022.

He re-signed with the Cavaliers on a three-year free agent contract in the summer of 2022.