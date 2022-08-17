CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers released the 2022-23 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The slate includes a total of nine nationally televised games. That includes two games on TNT (Dec. 6 vs. L.A. Lakers and Feb. 2 vs. Memphis), three games on ESPN (Feb. 10 at New Orleans, March 1 at Boston and March 15 vs. Philadelphia) and four games on NBA TV (Nov. 7 at L.A. Clippers, Dec. 26 vs. Brooklyn, March 10 at Miami and March 21 at Brooklyn).

The season will tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 19 on the road against Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup in Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Cleveland will play its home opener on Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Washington at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Highlights of the home schedule for the 2022-23 season include a visit from the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20 and a pair of visits from the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics on Nov. 2 and March 6.

Cleveland will also host the New Orleans Pelicans for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee game on Jan. 16. Additional marquee opponents coming to Cleveland only once this season include the L.A. Lakers on Dec. 6, the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 17, the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 4, the L.A. Clippers on Jan. 29 and the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 23.