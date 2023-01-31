CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward/center Evan Mobley has been selected to participate in the 2023 Rising Stars competition.

It is the second consecutive year that he will take part

The event, which is part of NBA All-Star weekend, showcases the league’s premier young talent. It is comprised of mini-tournament with four teams and three games. The roster pool of 28 players includes NBA rookies, sophomores and NBA G League players.

This season, Mobley has played in 50 games and is averaging career highs in points (15.2), rebounds (8.9), assists (2.7) and field goal percentage (.554), to go along with 1.34 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game.

The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be televised that night at 9 p.m. on TNT.