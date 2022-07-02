CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a 5-year maximum designated rookie contract extension with All-Star point guard Darius Garland.

The new deal is worth $193 million, and could be worth $231 million with escalators. That makes it the largest deal in Cavaliers’ franchise history.

Leading a resurgence in Cleveland this past season, Garland averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career.