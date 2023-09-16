CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman was charged Friday night for impaired driving.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers stopped Altman just before 9 p.m. on Route 2 near East 55th Street in Cleveland.

The patrol said, “troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused.“

Troopers charged Altman with “committing a marked lanes violation and OVI.”

“Throughout the traffic stop, Altman was respectful and cooperative with troopers,” the patrol added.

When reached for comment, the Cleveland Cavaliers released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”