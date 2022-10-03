CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Monday that second-year standout Evan Mobley has suffered a right ankle sprain.

Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury.



The team said in a release that Mobley is expected to miss 1-2 weeks of action, including Wednesday’s preseason opener in Philadelphia.

Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and the Cavs say they will update his status as appropriate.

For his efforts last season, Mobley became the 21st rookie in franchise history to earn All-Rookie Team honors.

He finished as the runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting following his first season in the NBA.

Last season, Mobley appeared in 69 games (all starts) with averages of 15.0 points on .508 shooting from the field, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.67 blocks in 33.8 minutes.